Ranveer Singh Reveals His Future Plans; Says “I Want To Have Kids And Spends Quality Time With Them; Check Out

Nowadays, social media has a major role to play in matters of love and relationships. In an era of instant updates, dating each other and breaking up on the other is what we often see on the internet. At times people use to express their feelings via emails or letters but these days sharing emotions on social media has become a new trend now. From posting #tbts of their vacations to posting each other’s pictures as a token of love. Everything is being updated on social media for the sake of attention.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s six-year-long romance has proof that true love does exist. The romance between the two started as they began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Where the two lost their hearts to each other.

After dating for almost 6 years, which left us some major couple goals, Ranveer and Deepika decided to tie a wedding knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of B-town. It’s been nearly a year since Ranveer and Deepika got married but their social media PDA continues to give us some major couple goals.

Ranveer Singh never leaves the chance to surprise and left naughty comments every time his wife shares a new post on social media. The duo often gets engage themselves on social media PDA that will make you go ‘crazy’.

Recently, a few actors were gathered at Rajeev Masand’s Actor’s Roundtable 2019 and it consists of Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, and Akshaye Khanna. Yesterday Rajeev had shared a video of the same on his respective social media account. Where the actors were discussing what genre they would want to explore in the future.

Talking about the same, megastar Ranveer had revealed that apart from his acting career, he writes and would love to direct a movie someday he said, “I like writing and I hope to be a director someday. I want to be a DJ. I want to have kids and spend quality time with them. I want to spend lots of time on a beach somewhere.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the lovebirds will be soon seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83. Apart from this Deepika will also be starring in Chhapaak and Ranveer, on the other hand, will be featured in Karan Johar’s Takht.