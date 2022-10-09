Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying Her Holidays In Maldives With Vijay Deverakonda, Here Is The Proof!!

Apart from the film ‘Goodbye’, Rashmika Mandanna has also made headlines these days due to her holidays. Actually, recently the actress was seen at the airport. Shortly after this, Vijay Deverakonda was also seen there. This is the reason why fans are speculating that both of them have gone to enjoy the holidays together. Meanwhile, on the previous day, the actress posted such a picture of herself, which got a big clue in the hands of the fans.

Rashmika Mandanna

A fan page has shared pictures of Rashmika and Vijay on social media and claimed that Rashmika is enjoying vacation with Vijay these days. Her fan says that Rashmika, who is on vacation these days is wearing the same glasses which Vijay was wearing when he was spotted at the airport before he took off.

Fan’s Claim

Let us inform you that Rashmika posted this picture of her on Instagram yesterday i.e. on Saturday. This photo is of Maldives. In this, Rashmika is seen wearing sunglasses in a floral dress by the poolside. Significantly, both of them were first seen together in the film ‘Geeta Govindam’. The film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. After this, both also worked in Dear Comrade. This is not the first time that Rashmika and Vijay’s affair is being discussed. Even before this, claims have been made about both of them many times. However, Vijay and Rashmika have always described each other as good friends.

Vijay Deverakonda

Both the stars have also recently made their debut in Bollywood. While Vijay made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’, Rashmika made her Hindi debut with ‘Goodbye’ opposite Big B on Friday (October 7). After this film, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu and Animal.