Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Her Relationship With Salman Khan, Read To Know!!

Raveena Tandon started her career with the year 1991 with film “Patthar Ke Phool” featuring Salman Khan opposite her. But the tuning between the duo was not good those days. In fact, in the initial days there used to be petty fights between the two. Recently, Raveena revealed that now they are good friends, and have a different relationship.

Raveena Tandon And Salman

Raveena Tandon said in a recent interview, “Salman and I are good friends today and have grown as actors. We both have love and respect for each other. “Talking about Salman, Raveena said that Salman is such a person and a friend who will be there for you in times of trouble, he may not be there for you in your happy times, but he will definitely be there for you in your bad times.”

Raveena Tandon And Karisma Kapoor

Recalling the early days of her career, Raveena said that earlier we were young. We used to have classroom fights, as kids do, but as we grew up, I think we learned to understand each other and respect each other for that. Raveena also talked about her relationship with her another co-star Karisma Kapoor. The two were not on good terms when they shot for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna and were not even on talking terms. Talking about this, Raveena said, “Look, you can’t get along with everyone, right? And today I am happy to say that Karishma and I were kids, we may have had our little complexes at that time, but today our kids are friends and we hang out socially too, so I guess people grow up.”