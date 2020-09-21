A ton has been occurring on the social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. And now Bengali entertainer Payal Ghosh’s claims on producer Anurag Kashyap for rape and misuse which occurred in the year 2014-15. Presently Bhojpuri entertainer and Gorakhpur MP, Ravi Kishan in his most recent tweet talked about bringing this issue up in the parliament during the inquiry hour to make the entertainment world a more secure spot for the female artiste.

Taking to his twitter, the entertainer and MP tweeted, “#ParliamentQuestion के दौरान पायल घोष जी के साथ जो घटित हूवा वो घटना उठाऊँगा ताकि स्ट्रगल करती लड़कियों का शोषण हमेशा के लिए फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री मैं बंद हो ..#AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh” Also in discussion with news office ANI, Ravi Kishan had guaranteed in the event that at all the claims made against the movie producer are valid, then strict actions will be taken against him. He further included such cases ought to be altogether explored, including further of women empowerment being the priority. Also equating the incident to cleanliness drives begun by the PM Narendra Modi ever since he came in power in 2014, the actor mentioned anything that defames the country should be cleaned, be it cinema or an individual. Have a look:

It was only 2-3 days back when Anurag had said that Ravi used to smoke weed. Responding to it, the entertainer said how this allegation has left him hurt and upset and the filmmaker should have thought about it before speaking. He also expressed being upset when Anurag Kashyap did not support him when he spoke about the issue of drugs in the film industry.