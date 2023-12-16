Rhea Chakraborty, the actor involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is contesting travel restrictions imposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Recently, she approached the Bombay High Court, prompting the cancellation of the Lookout Circular( LOC) issued against her in August 2020.

Case Background and Limited Progress

The case revolves around the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, discovered in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Initially treated as an accidental death report by Mumbai police, the situation changed when Rajput’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of contributing to his son’s self-murder. Subsequently, the case was moved to the CBI for further examination.

Plea for Quashing LOC and Temporary Suspense

Rhea’s plea to the Bombay High Court includes two crucial requests. Firstly, she seeks the quashing of the Lookout Circular, and secondly, she applies for the temporary suspense of the same. This temporary relief is crucial, as she intends to travel abroad for a professional event. Her legal representative, Abhinav Chandrachud, presented these pleas, pressing the need for resolution after nearly three years without significant progress in the case.

Lack of Progress and Legal Exchange

Chandrachud informed the court that there has been no substantial progress in the investigation since the FIR was lodged by the CBI nearly three years ago. especially, Rhea Chakraborty has neither entered any process with the CBI nor faced charges as the agency has not filed its chargesheet. The legal exchange continued, with CBI counsel Shriram Shirsat attesting to the agency’s reply to the plea.

Trip Restrictions and the Court’s Inquiry

Rhea’s counsel revealed that she had preliminarily secured bail in a drug case and received permission from the special NDPS court to travel abroad. Still, the CBI’s Lookout Circular averted her from doing so. In response, the Bombay High Court bench, led by Justice A.S. Gadkari, inquired about Rhea’s prior international travels. Rhea’s counsel clarified that she could not travel abroad due to the CBI’s indirect lookout, despite having the court’s authorization. Consequently, the court has set the next hearing for December 20 to further address the matter.

