Rishab Shetty Reveals How The Film Kantara Earned 400 Crores- Deets Inside

Kannada language film ‘Kantara’ is rocking the theatres. Rishabh Shetty starrer Kantara’ is made on a budget of 16 crores. At the same time, the film has crossed the figure of 400 crores at the box office. Post the success of ‘Kantara’, actor-director Rishabh Shetty participated in an interactive session at the 53rd International Film Festival of India. Actor Rishabh Shetty talks about the success of the film ‘Kantara’. He expressed happiness over the stupendous success of ‘Kantara’. Along with this, Rishabh Shetty also spoke about the concept of Pan India film.

Regarding the success of pan India films, actor Rishabh Shetty says that today language does not matter. Today’s films have crossed the boundaries of language. Now the audience is connecting with the theme shown in the film. Perhaps that’s why the concept of Pan India film is working. Rishabh Shetty said, “I believe in the mantra that if a film is local and rooted, it will have worldwide demand. It will be a pan-India film.”

Also, Rishabh Shetty said, “Till the 90s, regional cinema was dominated by western films. However, today they are incorporating local culture as well. These variations have given a new look to the cinema, which is being loved by the audience.” Now there is a lot of demand for it. ‘Kantara’ is an example of this. Despite being in a different language, ‘Kantara’ was well received by the audience across India because people could relate to the theme of the film.”

Talking about the writer and director of the film Kantara is Rishab Shetty. Apart from Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty played the lead roles in this film. At the same time, this film has been released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film has just been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on OTT. The Hindi dubbed will be released sometime later.