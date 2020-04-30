Another day, another loss. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor ‘s demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The actor was hospitalised last night due to some breathing problems. He succumbed to cancer after after a long battle, also after having been treated in New York last year. He passed away at 8.45 am this morning in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is based in Delhi, has been issued a movement pass by Delhi Police amid lockdown to go to Mumbai for his last rites. Delhi Police has issued movement pass to 5 people, including Riddhima Kapoor,” DCP (southeast) RP Meena said.

Earlier, this morning Riddhima had shared a heartfelt note on her father’s demise. Expressing how she will miss facetiming his father everyday she wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you – your Mushk forever”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_mQ6kNnTBO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ranbir Kapoor had also shared a foreword where he spoke about his relationship with his father. It could be read as, “I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modeled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him.”

Explaining his rough patch with his father Ranbir Kapoor wrote, “I wish I could just pick up the phone and ask him, ‘Dad, how are you doing?’ But we do not have that. We do not have a phone relationship. When I get married and have children, I would want to change that dynamic with them. I don’t want my relationship with my children to be as formal as the one I have with my father. I want to be friendlier, be more connected, spend more time with them than he did with me.”

The actor concluded his piece by acknowledging his work. He said, “I love my father dearly and have immense respect for him. I’m inspired by him and never want to let him down. I know he has only my best interests at heart. He also takes care of the financial side of my work. So we are more connected now. His confidence in me and my work makes me take pride in it. I persevere that much harder because of this. His belief and his encouragement are important to me,” read the foreword.

May his soul rest in peace.