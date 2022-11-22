Saif Ali Khan Explains Why He Don’t Join Social Media; Says, Only One Thing That Tempts Him To Join It

Saif Ali Khan said that despite the shortcomings of social media, there is only one thing that can attract him. The actor claims to be quite photogenic and has lots of photos, but he had trouble managing his social media accounts and that demotivates him to join them.

However, actress and Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor, has continued to have a social media presence since her Instagram debut in March 2020. She also makes her way to Saif’s filming photos and shares them on her account.

When asked why he stays away from social media, Saif said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, “I am quite photogenic. I like taking pictures, so there are a lot of pictures that people sometimes pinch. I can share them, but people say don’t share this, Don’t share them. First of all, I have to talk to the manager who manages the account before I post it. They will say it’s politically wrong, so there’s makes no sense… this is so unfair” Then I will have 1,00,000 people say, “can you post this and that and do it? I don’t want to fall into these traps.”

However, Saif showed interest in one thing that could make him one day join social media. “The only thing that appeals to me about this is the revenue,” Seif said, referring to the income he can generate through social media.

Saif was also asked about Kareena’s Diwali Instagram post, which included a photo of her young son Jehangir lying on the floor bleeding. Saif explained it like this: “Let’s take a photo like this.” “My wife is the lady who let us pose for this photo. Taimur reluctantly agrees, I also agree but Jeh didn’t. So we all laugh because we think so. So we decided to take these pictures.”

Saif is currently starring in Om Raut’s big-budget drama Adi Purush. The film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the main characters, Raghav and Janaki and Saif as the antagonist Lankesh.