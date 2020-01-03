Saif Ali Khan On Daughter Sara Ali Khan In Love Aaj Kal Sequel: ‘It’s Great But I Don’t Know How To Feel About It’; Check It Out

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is brought up by her mother, Amrita Singh (Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife). In the year 2018, Sara made her Bollywood debut with her excellent acting skills in Kedarnath. Being a daughter of Saif and Amrita everyone’s expectation was quite high from Sara. Actor, Saif Ali Khan is feeling the same pride as his daughter; Sara Ali Khan has made her name in the world of glam and glitz.

After Sara’s Bollywood debut in Kedarnath, Saif was seen praising her daughter’s performance in an interview. He had shared, “I think she was wonderful in her first film Kedarnath and making interesting choices within the scene was best. The thing I like the most about her, not as my daughter but as a human personality, is Sara’s strong sense of humor and being down to earth that comes across that makes me support her and, I think, everyone should feel that way.”The actor has, however, made all the fuss clear about being a star kid and calling by nepotism she stated that besides the advantages of being a star kid, there are lots of disadvantages as well.

Sara Ali Khan has been winning every heart with her amazing acting skills and the entire film industry praises her for her down to earth nature and of course her jolliness. That’s the reason why producers have lined up to cast her in their films. Her charming and honest personality proves that she has inherited all of it from her father, Saif Ali Khan’s genes. For those who don’t know, this father and daughter duo Shares an adorable bond but not over a cup of coffee or filmy discussions, but on history and art museums around the world which is quite interesting after all, she’s the part of Pataudi family.

Recently, in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Saif had stated on the same and said that it is a great achievement but he doesn’t know how to feel about it. He shared that even he could have acted in the sequel as he just did the remix of his song, Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman. He also wished his daughter luck for the same.

On 31st July 2009, Imtiaz Ali’s film, Love Aaj Kal had a release in which Saif had played a romantic role in the movie and now, destiny has come full circle as his daughter, Sara Ali Khan who is already riding high in her acting career is going to feature in the sequel of it.