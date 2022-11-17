Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Khan Will Debut With Karan Johar’s Film, Read To Know More!!

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, remains in the headlines. Ibrahim is often spotted with his sister Sara Ali Khan or partying. These days Ibrahim is very active behind the camera and now there are reports that he is going to make his Bollywood debut soon. It is being said that Karan Johar is preparing to launch Ibrahim in the industry.

According to media reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film may appear in 2023, which will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoj Irani. It is being told that the story of the film will be around the Defense Force and Karan Johar will produce it. However, there is no official confirmation about the film yet. But it is believed that the film will be of a big budget and Ibrahim’s character will also be special.

Even though Ibrahim Ali Khan is going to make a debut on the big screen, but he has been working for a long time behind the screen. Actually, Ibrahim Ali Khan has assisted him in Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film will knock theaters on 28 April next year.

Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have two children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. The two have separated after taking divorce many years ago. Sara and Ibrahim are seen several times with father Saif and share good bonding. Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 and she has worked in many films so far.