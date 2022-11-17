Twinkle Khanna Calls Karan Johar Sima Aunty Of Movie Business, ‘You Keep Doing Matchmaking’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has settled many couples in the Hindi film industry. His obsession with matchmaking is also quite visible on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. Recently, Johar appeared on a childhood friend, Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India. Khanna, who is known for her witty nature and tickling funny bones, compared Karan to popular matchmaker ‘Sima Taparia’ from the reality show Indian Matchmaking for playing cupid in love stories of others all the time.

The actor-turned author pulled KJo’s leg and said that he is the ‘Sima aunty of the movie business’. She also revealed that even the director’s father used to do the same thing. “When I was speaking to Waheeda Rahman, she mentioned that your father fixed up her marriage, it’s some genetic pre-disposition to get people together,” stated Twinkle.

Karan Johar agreed to the same and told that he take on the responsibility as it just makes him very happy. He also feels like it is one of the agendas in his life. “Vidya (Balan) called me the other day. It was her 12th anniversary, and I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by this call, more than any feedback for a film.” recalled the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil maker.

Moving further, Twinkle also made fun of Karan for the fact that he keeps asking questions about sex life of celebrities on his talk show. calling the same as the major reason for not appearing on Koffee couch, Twinkle quoted, “I am not going to answer, that’s why I don’t come on Koffee with Karan.”

For the unknown, Karan Johar has reportedly played mediator between Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and most recently, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur.