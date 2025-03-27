Salman Khan Opened Up On Losing Villain’s Role In Aamir Khan Starrer Ghajini, Deets Inside

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Aka Salman Khan, is currently in the news for his upcoming film ‘Sikander’, which is releasing on March 30. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, who made ‘Ghajini’ starring Aamir Khan 17 years ago. At that time, there were reports that Murugadoss was planning to replace Aamir with Salman, and now, after 17 years, Salman has broken his silence on those reports and told the truth behind the news.

Salman recently attended an interview in which he revealed how he unknowingly lost the role of the main villain in Ghajini because of Pradeep Rawat. When Salman was asked during a media interaction if he was really in the race to be cast in Ghajini, he said, “I have heard this, and I have heard this from Pradeep. We lovingly call him Ghajini.”

Salman Khan further said, “He is my friend, we have done four or five films together. I think he must have told me about this. Then he also said that Murugadoss is so disciplined, so honest, how will I work with him? Because I often get angry with people. So I said okay. I never met him after that. If I meet him, I will definitely ask him, when did I get angry at you, brother?”

If we talk about ‘Sikander’, then let us tell you that apart from Salman, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Nawab Shah, Suniel Shetty, and Prateik Babbar. These days, Salman is also on the target list of people for his age difference statement on Rashmika Mandanna in which he said, ‘I the actress don’t have any probelm, her father don’t have any problem, why you are having and issue with it?’. Sona Maohapatra also took a jibe at the actor and trolled him for his statements.