Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Questions Sumbul & Shalin On ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Actors React!

The new season of “Bigg Boss” has begun, and the audience has given a supportive reaction to the show, while the contestants have already given in a lot of content for the show. And with this, let you know that, finally, the first episode of the show “Weekend Ka Vaar” will be aired today, where Salman Khan will come and give the housemates a dose of how he fared during the week; while some will be praised, some will be told of their mistakes.

The episode of “Weekend Ka Vaar” is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as viewers get to see an insight into the thinking of the host Salman Khan. During the episode of “Weekend Ka Vaar,” a very important part of the show is the elimination part, where a contestant is in the danger zone and has to say goodbye to the show.

Significantly, in the last episode, it was seen how Sumbul and Shalin were getting closer to each other and became a topic of discussion inside and outside the house. It was also seen how Tina Dutta asked Shalin about his closeness with Sumbul, to which he said that there is nothing like that and they are just good friends. She is too young for him and he can’t even think like that.

During the episode of “Weekend Ka Vaar,” Salman asks Sumbul and Shalin about their bonding in the house, and both of them simply say that they are only friends and nothing more than that. Shalin clarifies that she is too young for him and he would never think of anything like that. Well, after now, it will be interesting to see how far Sumbul and Shalin’s friendship progresses.