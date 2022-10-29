Salman Returns To Bigg Boss 16 After Dengue; Said, “I Am Not Completely Cured”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan got here to the news of dengue a few days back. After this, the actor was not even seen in Bigg Boss’s Weekend Ka Vaar and it was reported that the shooting of his films has also been stopped. Currently, in a recent episode, Salman Khan once again took over the command of Bigg Boss. During this, he was also informed about his recovery from dengue.

Salman Khan, while hosting Friday’s episode, told that he was diagnosed with dengue and is recovering but not fully recovered. Since he was feeling a little better, he decided to start shooting for Bigg Boss again. Let us tell you that while hosting Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss, people accused him of being biased and at the same time the fans wanted Salman to return to the show soon.

Talking while hosting Bigg Boss, Salman Khan said, “I had dengue. I am still not well, but since I was feeling a little better today I came here to fulfil my commitment.” Presently the 16th edition of Bigg Boss is going on and Salman is hosting the show continuously.

Talking about Salman’s work front, many films the actor are about to be released. The release date of his much-awaited film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has been changed to next year i.e. on Eid in 2023. At the same time, ‘Tiger 3’ will also be released next year on the occasion of Diwali. Salman was last seen on the big screen doing a cameo in the recently released film Godfather. She made her debut in Telugu cinema with this film. Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev appeared in the lead roles in this film. Talking about the director of this film is Mohan Raja.