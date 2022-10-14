See The Pictures Of Karva Chauth Celebrations Of These Bollywood Actresses, All Looked Beautiful!!

Every festival of our country is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm. On the eve of karva chauth be it an actress or common womann everyone celebrated the festival. So let’s see in pictures how your favorite stars celebrated Karva Chauth this year…

Geeta Basra

Actress Geeta Basra celebrated Karva Chauth away from home this year due to the shooting of her film “Notary”. She is currently in Bhopal for the film’s schedule and husband Harbhajan Singh is in Mumbai on daddy duty. According to the information, the couple celebrated Karva Chauth through video call and Geeta kept her fast even during the shooting. Interestingly, Geeta was shooting for a wedding sequence and she was dressed as a bride.

Katrina Kaif

This is Katrina Kaif’s first Karva Chauth. The actress shared a picture with husband Vicky Kaushal, in which she is also seen with her mother-in-law and father-in-law. Katrina is wearing a pink color sari, while Vicky is seen in a cream color kurta. At the same time, in a picture, Katrina is seen with her puja plate.

Shilpa Shetty And Others

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor celebrates Karva Chauth with pomp, which is also attended by B-town stars. Many stars including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor arrived on this occasion to be a part of the celebration. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of Sunita Kapoor performing puja at her house. With this, she has also shared a reel, in which she is looking very beautiful in a red sari.

Neha Kakkar

Famous singer Neha Kakkar also wished everyone on the occasion of Karva Chauth and shared pictures with her husband Rohanpreet. In these pictures, Neha is looking very beautiful in a red suit.

Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy, who has traveled from small screen to big screen, celebrated her first Karva Chauth with husband Sooraj in a very cute way. Mouni looked beautiful in a golden color sari, while Suraj also looked handsome in a white kurta. In some photos, both are smiling looking at each other, while in some, Sooraj is kissing Mouni.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has also shared her pictures in a yellow saree on her Instagram account. The actress completed her look with gajra and heavy jewellery.

Neeti Mohan

Bollywood’s famous singer Neeti Mohan has also shared pictures of Karva Chauth with her husband. In the pictures, both of them are seen looking at each other with great love and the moon behind them also looks very beautiful.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has shared pictures with his wife Natasha. Varun and Natasha look very cute in these pictures after worshiping the moon. Varun has also congratulated the fans on Karva Chauth.