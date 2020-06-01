Shaheer Sheik has conveyed some fabulous jobs in top shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and his present show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer and Erica is one of the most cherished on-screen jodi of the broadcast business. Be that as it may, the entertainer turned into the widely adored when he depicted the job of Dev in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi inverse Erica Fernandes who took the job of Dr Sonakshi.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he was asked about Kuch Rang being at risk, to which he stated, “My friends told me it is a big mistake. Of course, it was considered a risk. I think the first time Erica and I were shooting for the show, Gajraj Ji was shooting the promo and when we were shooting it, he said that he is having a good feeling about the show and me kind of looked at it from his perspective and it gave me confidence immediately. Even if it doesn’t work, it is the right kind of show I felt.”

The actor also spoke about his on-screen loved jodi: Devakshi, he was quoted saying, “Erica is an amazing actor. She fit the character so well and did a very good job. It is half the job done for me when I have a good co-star and she was phenomenal. It was all so effortless that it looked natural. People connected with it so much and we would improvise a lot. If you are in the character and know the exact graph, you would always end up giving more. In other shows sometimes, you have to create that, but in Kuch Rang, it was very raw and natural.”

Erica also spoke about the return of the show, the actress said,”It’s a great feeling to have the show back on air after 4 years! 4 years ago we went on air, it was a leap year and the show is going to be airing again in a leap year. It just reminds me of how when the show started and we received so much love from everyone and then, when it had to, unfortunately, go off air, how the fans of the show got together became one and made sure the show came back on air by asking the channel to get the show back through various means. And this is just a sense of nostalgia because once again on public/fan demand, the show is coming back on-air now. It’s such a great feeling to have been a part of such a beautiful show and especially debuting with it.”

