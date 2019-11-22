Shaping Lives With Education And Awareness

Share

Education as a subject has been close to Ms Jain’s heart and she has made it as one of the core activities of CSR initiatives of the Vardhman group. Here, she talked about her journey from being a young girl to a successful entrepreneur.

How do you describe yourself in the initial years at Vardhman, what kept you growing personally?

My business journey had begun right after I completed my M.Com. I was just 22 years old when I entered the business.

Soon after my marriage, I undertook the Himachal fabric venture. My first venture was back in 1990, based on the forward integration of yarn to fabric. I had to reside in Chandigarh for this spinning project. The most interesting phase of my early business life was where I managed small as well as the board-level decisions.

How does Vardhman innovate?

The Himachal project was very innovative. We made (undyed) grey fabric for almost nine years before we went into dyeing the product along with creating unique finishes for the market.

Even in the designing part, we internally set up a team who would keep a watch on the current fashion trends and advise on various aspects of the new finishes that Vardhman could offer to the market. New innovations from Vardhman’s stable are ‘Cool dry’ and ‘Cool Max’. It is a game-changer of the entire industry.

How elders of your family feel about you being in the business?

My father, the man behind the success of the group, has always lead from the front. He is a karm yogi, an institutional builder and imbibed with values. He always speaks highly of the fabric business initiative in the family and his guidance and appreciation for my work, made me feel humbled. I am honoured to be a part of such legacy makers and strive to take it forward.

What are your current CSR initiatives which are much talked about?

At present, our contribution are for the schools, wherein, we ensure that all the spends bear fruits and are invested in a manner that results in true upliftment of education standard. Through Vardhman Group, we have established Sri Aurobindo Public School at Budhni in Madhya Pradesh, which is situated at a remote area and is creating opportunities for the local citizens to provide good education to their children and have also helped this school in improving the infrastructure, which includes well-equipped classrooms, sports facilities etc.

We have also been instrumental in not only the construction of classrooms but also in improving the sanitary hygiene along with the installation of water purifiers across schools.

A new CSR project named “Nandini”, is an initiative to help break the silence on menstrual hygiene and health. This project seeks to shatter the taboo around menstruation.

We believe in guiding and leading young women from villages who have been working at Vardhaman. These women under the aegis of project prayas have not only increased efficiency at the workplace but have also given and won several prestigious awards at International forums.

How would you sum up your entire journey?

At the core of Vardhman, there are about fifteen-twenty people with more than twenty-thirty years of crucial experience other than the family directors. They provide strength in operations, along with imbibing values and leadership across functions. They have been critical to my growth and are my steadfast comrades in action! Starting off the fabric business, managing the entire textile business and working hand on various CSR initiatives are things that will perhaps define me. I try to be a professional first, then an environmentalist and finally a true family person. My belief is that once you set your mind, your heart will follow.