‘She Will Be Born As Our Daughter’, Sukesh Chandrashekhar Wrote A Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez After Her Mother’s Demise

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in jail in the case of extortion of Rs 200 crore, has once again written a letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez after the death of Jacqueline’s mother. Sukesh has also dedicated a garden full of lilies and tulips in Bali to Kim, which is a tribute to her. In the letter sent to Jacqueline by Sukesh, he has written to Jacqueline’s mother that she will be reborn as their daughter.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar And Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh wrote, “I have bought a large part of the island in Bali, where farming was going on. Now it is a completely private garden, named Kim Garden, owned by Jacqueline Fernandez. I am gifting you this garden today as an Easter gift in memory of your mother. I am trying my best to console you and make you feel that I am with you in this bad time. People around you will pretend to be there, but only for their own purposes. I am sure you know this.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar And Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh reportedly expressed his remorse in the letter and hoped that Jacqueline’s late mother would not have held any resentment towards him in her lifetime. In this emotional message, Sukesh expressed his belief that Kim would be reborn as his daughter. Sukesh also urged Jacqueline to see a special Easter gift, which he had dedicated to her mother, suggesting that she would feel her mother’s presence there.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar And Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh also revealed that on Easter, he had organized a special prayer meeting in the Vatican in memory of her mother, which is her mother’s favorite church. Sukesh said, “Maa is with us, inside us, and around us as an angel as our guardian. I know the pain you are going through, but I am in more pain. Because in a very short time, I had become closer to Maa than all of you. It is so hard to believe that she left so soon, and I could not be there for her, with her. I will stick to the promise made to Maa.”