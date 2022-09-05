Shehnaaz Gill Is Discussed In Pakistan Too, Know What Pakistan Website Is Talking About Her!!

Shehnaaz Gill is becoming famous day by day. The pictures and videos of the actress win the hearts of the audience. Her glamorous photoshoots are worth seeing. Shehnaaz Gill is very much liked among fans. Shehnaaz Gill, who is called Katrina Kaif of Punjab, is dominating her fan’s hearts from our country to abroad these days. The special thing is that Shehnaaz Gill has now become popular in Pakistan as well. So let’s know what is the reason for this popularity.

Shehnaaz Gill

A few days ago, a video of Shehnaaz Gill went viral on social media. In this video, she jokingly tells the paparazzi standing outside the salon that, because of them, she spent 1 thousand, because she had to get her hair straightening done. This innocent style of the actress not only won the hearts of the fans, but Pakistani actress Yashma Gill also commented on her video.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was discussed on the Pakistani website as soon as Pakistani actress Yashma Gill commented. On Pakistani website also people started talking about Shehnaaz and started showering love on her. The reaction given by Pak actress Yashma to Shehnaaz’s video was posted on the Pakistani news website with the heading.

These days Shehnaaz Gill is in discussion with Salman Khan for her film “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. This family drama film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji.