Shehnaaz Gill Watches A Re-Run Of Bigg Boss 13, Say, “I’m Embarrassed Of What I Did In The House But…”

Shehnaaz Gill has become a centre of many headlines owing to her nature and behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She claimed to be herself and was even called the entertainer of the season. Now that she’s out, she’s been questioned regularly about ber feelings for Sidharth Shukla. And we have se gossip for you. Bored at home due to the nationwide lockdown for Coronavirus, Shehnaaz Gill started watching a re-run of her reality show Bigg Boss 13. Now, she has something to say.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz was asked about her views on the pandemic and the lockdown, Shehnaaz said that she is staying at home, and has been washing hands more than she ever has before. “I want to say that there is no need to go out. We all need to be safe first and if the Government has announced a lockdown, you know it is very serious. I never watched news earlier, now I am hooked to it. It is only about 21 days. There is so much to do inside the house, make creative videos, cook, exercise, act,” she said.

Now that shootings have come to a halt, Bigg Boss 13 is being aired once again on television and Shehnaaz has been watching it, and thinks everyone must watch it too! It surely makes for an entertaining watch while we are all stuck at home. Shehnaaz said, “I have been watching it regularly. Everyone must watch it to know why people loved and disliked them. Sometimes I feel embarrassed seeing what I have done but it is necessary.”