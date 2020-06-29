Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla got all the conceivable love during their Bigg Boss season 13. SidNaaz’s adorable bond was all the rage all through the season. In the finale, Sid wound up developing as the victor and he sacked the trophy of BB season 13. Post their significant time in BB the SidNaaz team was found in a music video named Bhula Dunga, which got massive love from their fans. Presently, Sid’s most recent answer to Sana’s fan will make you become hopelessly enamoured with him once more.

As of late, Shehnaz Gill’s fan dropped a tweet labelling Sidharth Shukla. Her Tweet referenced “Our Shehnaz is doing work with different artist.aap ko kya job nahi mil rahi. Shehnaz ko bolo thori help kare degi job search karne mein. Uski ke paise pet oh chal rahe ho Shulaji.” Well in no time Sidharth gave a prompt reply to Sana’s fan and wrote, “Aap please baat kar lengi mere liya.. thanks that be great help.. god bless ya.” But now what stood out enough to be noticed was, the fan later erased this tweet, yet one of Twitter user had the screensnap of the whole Twitter visit which she later posted on her Twitter handle referencing Sidharth and Shehnaz Gill.

Aap please baat kar lengi unse mere liya ….. thanks that be great help … god bless ya .. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 27, 2020

She deleted the post but don't worry I have the ss 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/QpYHSVz887 — jiaa✨ (@JiaaxEmo) June 27, 2020

Her answer to Sidharth read, “She erased the post yet don’t stress I have the SS” and her course of events is loaded up with savage answers” Well this adorable Twitter chitchat is winning hearts of all the SidNaaz fans.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are utilizing lockdown. Under the lockdown, the team has been rewarding their fans with some shocking pictures and recordings.