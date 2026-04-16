Shikhar Dhawan Returns as Supermentor for a Bigger, Tougher Season of Battleground 

The much-awaited trailer of Battleground 2 has finally dropped, and it promises high-octane action, fierce competition, and intense drama. Released on Tuesday, the promo introduces viewers to an upgraded format with stronger challenges and a power-packed lineup of team owners ready to battle it out. This season will feature four dynamic teams led by popular personalities.

Battleground 2

Battleground Returns Bigger

The show will have Mumbai Strikers, owned by Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Haryana Bulls, owned by Khesari Lal Yadav, Delhi Dominators, owned by Abhishek Malhan, and UP Dabangs, owned by Rahul Chaudhary. Adding star power and expertise, Shikhar Dhawan returns as the Supermentor, guiding contestants through the intense competition.

Battleground

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Battleground 2 will see 16 contestants divided into four teams, competing in a mix of physical endurance and mental strength challenges. Each day will bring new tasks designed to push contestants to their limits. Eliminations will take place during the thrilling “Fight Club Weekend” bouts, where performance and resilience will decide who stays and who leaves.

Battleground

In the end, one male and one female contestant will be crowned India’s Ultimate Fitness Star. The trailer also adds a fun twist, showing team owners gearing up and engaging in playful face-offs, hinting at the competitive spirit and entertainment quotient this season will deliver. Expressing his excitement, Shikhar Dhawan shared that Season 1 revealed the immense potential of the format, and Season 2 is set to raise the bar even higher.

Battleground

He emphasized that the challenges will be tougher and the journey more demanding, making it exciting to watch contestants discover their true potential. Abhishek Malhan, who lifted the trophy in Season 1, spoke about returning with experience and a strategic mindset. He highlighted his focus on guiding his team through pressure situations and helping them succeed.