Actress Shilpa Shetty, who appeared on Reliance Entertainment’s “V for India” show after her husband Ripusudan Kundra alias Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn filmmaking case, on Tuesday also returned to the sets of the reality dance show “Superdancer 4”. Due to the arrest of Raj Kundra in the porn film case, the makers of the show and the channel airing the show had advised Shilpa Shetty to stay away from shooting for a few days. But, seeing Raj Kundra’s bail case getting prolonged, Shilpa has decided to return to shooting. Shilpa’s team had also tried to give this message in the media that Shilpa has nothing to do with her husband’s business, although only after taking action on the evidence found by the Mumbai Police.

Sources on the sets of reality dance show ‘Superdancer 4’ said that Shilpa Shetty will be returning as a judge on the show which airs this weekend. On Tuesday, when Shilpa Shetty was seen on the set of the show in Filmcity, there was a stir. Not even all the people involved in the production of the show were aware of Shilpa Shetty’s involvement in Tuesday’s shooting. Only the scriptwriter of the show was informed about this and he also wrote the script of the episode to be shot on Tuesday according to Shilpa Shetty’s presence in the show.

Sony TV, which broadcasts the show, has not issued any statement regarding this but sources related to the show tell that there was a long meeting last week between the producers of the show and the broadcasters of the show. In which a long discussion was also held with legal experts from both sides. It was only after this meeting that it was decided to bring Shilpa back on the show. The decision to bring Anu Malik back on his show was also taken after consulting the same legal team. It is believed that Shilpa Shetty will now continue shooting for this show.

After Shilpa Shetty reached the set on Tuesday, there was a lot of stir in the atmosphere there. As soon as Shilpa Shetty’s car entered the gate of the film city, people working on the sets were issued a warning not to use mobile cameras. After reaching the set, Shilpa went straight to her make-up form and had a long consultation with the director and producer, sources on the set have told. The other judges of the show also came to know about Shilpa’s condition and called her to return on the sets as a right move.

Recently, Anurag Basu, the judge of reality dance show ‘Superdancer 4’, recalled Shilpa Shetty’s absence during the shooting. He said that no one likes Shilpa Shetty’s absence. Anurag treated the makers of the show as a family and said that not having anyone member of the family is very annoying. Significantly, in the absence of Shilpa Shetty, many other film stars took her place as guest judges. According to the information, Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of the channel’s show ‘Indian Idol’, and other finalists of this show have also reached to participate in the episode which is being shot in Film City on Tuesday.