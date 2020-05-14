Just like the Television actress Shivangi Joshi having a tremendous fan base in the nation, former porn star Mia Khalifa keeps on winning hearts even now with her photos and exciting videos. While there’s no doubt that fans are crazy about Shivangi and Mia, in quarantine, the TikTok videos of the young ladies have kept fans engaged and entertained to its fullest. Exhausted at home during the lockdown, actress Shivangi Joshi and former porn star Mia Khalifa now grooving to the beats of Megan Thee Stallion’s melody Savage and have an epic face off.

In the video shared on TikTok, Shivangi Joshi dance off to the beats of the melody Savage. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is seen wearing a red tee and dark tight shorts as she moves to the beats of the tune. Shivangi has figured out how to shoot her TikTok video in her room and gives fans a sneak-pinnacle of her beautiful house.

On the other hand, former porn star Mia Khalifa also grooved to the beats of the Megan Thee Stallion’s tune Savage. In the video, Mia dance to the beats of the tune in her living room and seems to be excited ans all upbeat and while doing it. All things considered, while there’s no doubt in the way that Mia enjoyed the danceoff, especially making TikTok videos, the video of the star is without a doubt #savage.

Meanwhile, as Shivangi Joshi and Mia Khalifa have a move off on Megan Thee Stallion’s melody Savage, both the divas slaughtered it. With some interesting moves, Shivangi Joshi wins hearts and slaughters it in her video.