Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Bollywood and has done some phenomenal works. Daughter of the legendary actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor has had to face some restrictions from her father and we’ve all heard about them. Now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, she has been asked not to move out of the house for work by her father.

In an interview with ET Times, Shakti Kapoor said, “I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won’t let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one’s life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside.”

Shakti Kapoor went on to speak about the current situation in the country. He said, “There are no beds in the hospitals and they are charging a bomb to treat people. There was this news where a person was kept tied to his bed in the hospital because he was unable to pay his bills. I am going to make a video on this too. The world has become a very sad place now. There is no humanity left.”

Recently, Sharddha Kapoor was in the headlines when she was spotted enjoying a bike ride with her boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha during unlock 1.

