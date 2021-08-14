Shweta Tiwari Want Her Daughter Palak Tiwari To Work With All Superstars
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the horror thriller movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter opposite Vivek Oberoi. The first promo of the film has finally been released by the makers and Palak, a fresher to Bollywood is hell excited for this new chapter in her life. She is constantly promoting it on her social media handles. And just like Palak, her mother Shweta’s happiness at this point knows no boundaries. She is excited and proud of Palak’s debut. Before the release, Shweta Tiwari gets candid about Palak’s first film.