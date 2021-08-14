Shweta Tiwari Want Her Daughter Palak Tiwari To Work With All Superstars

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the horror thriller movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter opposite Vivek Oberoi. The first promo of the film has finally been released by the makers and Palak, a fresher to Bollywood is hell excited for this new chapter in her life. She is constantly promoting it on her social media handles. And just like Palak, her mother Shweta’s happiness at this point knows no boundaries. She is excited and proud of Palak’s debut. Before the release, Shweta Tiwari gets candid about Palak’s first film.

Talking to SpotboyE.com, Shweta revealed that Palak is very hardworking and has put in a lot of effort in making it to this point. “Being her mother, I am super excited for her debut but more than that, I am really very proud of her. I want her movie to do well. I want her to do well in this industry. Like any other mother, I pray to God every day that her hard work should pay off. She is really a very hardworking girl. Every day, I have seen her doing something for her career and achievements. God is also watching and I know he will do something good for her and I know she is going to do something really good,” she said.
On being asked who would Shweta like her daughter to work with in the future, she replied, “I want her to share screen space with every superstar of this country. Right from Amitabh Bachchan Ji to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and also Deepika Padukone – everybody is possible at least once in a lifetime. I want her to work with such legends and take their blessings.”
The scintillating Palak Tiwari is a diva. She is the daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary. Palak is popular for her fashion sense and is also regarded as a fashionista by many. She is often seen getting lauded for her photos which she shares on social media. We cannot wait for Palak to sizzle on screen.

