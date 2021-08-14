On being asked who would Shweta like her daughter to work with in the future, she replied, “I want her to share screen space with every superstar of this country. Right from Amitabh Bachchan Ji to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and also Deepika Padukone – everybody is possible at least once in a lifetime. I want her to work with such legends and take their blessings.”

The scintillating Palak Tiwari is a diva. She is the daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary. Palak is popular for her fashion sense and is also regarded as a fashionista by many. She is often seen getting lauded for her photos which she shares on social media. We cannot wait for Palak to sizzle on screen.