Mission Majnu, starring Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, will be made available immediately on OTT. On January 18 of the following year, the film will be available on Netflix. Mission Majnu will tell a tale based on India’s RAW operation in Pakistan for the uninitiated.

According to sources, the streaming service is planning to disclose this in the next several days. The report’s source was cited by the portal, which stated, “The makers have chosen to distribute the picture on Netflix on January 18.” The platform will soon release an official statement. However, it is important to note that the veracity and trustworthiness of the information are still in doubt until either the producers or the streaming juggernaut issues an official statement to confirm the same.

The upcoming film, directed by Shantanu Baagchi, is set in the 1970s and stars Sidharth Malhotra as the leader of India’s operation as a RAW agent (for the first time). Rashmika Mandanna makes her Hindi film debut in the upcoming movie.

Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra are also featured in the Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media) produced film “Mission Majnu.” (ANI)