Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Shares ‘Only Selfie’ With Baby Bump Amid Surrogacy Rumor; Fans Say, “Iconic”
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada was blessed with twins, a girl, and a boy, in June this year. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her recent pregnancy flaunting her baby bump. The singer added that it was the ‘only selfie’ she clicked of herself during her pregnancy. Chinmayi was in the news recently when a section of people claimed that her child was born through surrogacy.
When Chinmayi shared the news of giving birth to twins in June, she had schooled those who had been asking if she gave birth to her baby via surrogacy because she didn’t post pictures of herself pregnant. On Tuesday, for the first time, she shared a picture of her baby bump.
She captioned it, “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks (sic).” She wore a yellow dress in the mirror selfie. In the comments section of her post, fans said her photo was like a ‘shut up’ to those who said the singer was never pregnant and used a surrogate.
Fans commented, “Shut up pic for those who said it was surrogacy,” “Lowkey iconic,” and “This is a beautiful pic. I don’t know why people have to take this as evidence that there was no surrogacy! Even if there was surrogacy, it will happen for medical reasons and personal decisions…what is so wrong about that and why demean a person for that!“
When she shared the news of her newborns, she captioned it, “Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe (sic).” In a separate post, Chinmayi responded to those who asked her if she had opted for surrogacy.
She wrote, “I’m loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were in my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself. I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, and my friend’s circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while.”