Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Shares ‘Only Selfie’ With Baby Bump Amid Surrogacy Rumor; Fans Say, “Iconic”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada was blessed with twins, a girl, and a boy, in June this year. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her recent pregnancy flaunting her baby bump. The singer added that it was the ‘only selfie’ she clicked of herself during her pregnancy. Chinmayi was in the news recently when a section of people claimed that her child was born through surrogacy.

When Chinmayi shared the news of giving birth to twins in June, she had schooled those who had been asking if she gave birth to her baby via surrogacy because she didn’t post pictures of herself pregnant. On Tuesday, for the first time, she shared a picture of her baby bump.

She captioned it, “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks (sic).” She wore a yellow dress in the mirror selfie. In the comments section of her post, fans said her photo was like a ‘shut up’ to those who said the singer was never pregnant and used a surrogate.