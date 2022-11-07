Soundarya Sharma Kisses Gautam Sitting On His Lap, Watch Complete Video Here!!

In ‘Bigg Boss 16’, a lot of drama is being seen among the contestants. Everyday there is some quarrel in the house, due to which the atmosphere of the show also remains hot, but in the midst of all this, the love of Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig is also growing. In the past, there was a high voltage drama between Soundarya and Gautam Vig, after which it seemed that their love affair had derailed before it even started. But now a new promo of ‘Bigg Boss’ has come out, in which both are seen to be quite romantic.

Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig

The makers of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ have shared a promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram, in which Soundarya and Gautham seem to be lost in their love. At the same time, Abdu Rozik is laughing out loud seeing both of them. It can be seen in the video that Soundarya is sitting on Gautam’s lap and is blushing. During this, both of them kiss each other. At the same time, Abdu and Shiv Thackeray are sitting in the other room and both are enjoying seeing Soundarya and Gautam through the glass. At first, Abdu laughs at the sight of both of them.

Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig

The funny thing about this promo is that Abdu tries to do the exact same thing with Shiv as Soundarya and Gautham are doing. Shiv makes Abdu sit on his lap and then Abdu starts to waver a little. This promo of ‘Bigg Boss’ is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Fans are also giving their feedback fiercely on this. Many people have described Soundarya and Gautam’s relationship as fake.

Abdu And Shiv Makes Fun Of Soundarya And Gautam

Let us tell you that in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman Khan showed Soundarya the real face of Gautam Vig. He told Soundarya that the person you are trusting is defaming you. Salman Khan then showed Soundarya a video clip in which Gautam Vig was sitting with his friend Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was also with her. During that time Shalin and Nimrit were seen making fun of Soundarya and Gautam laughed in reverse without saying anything on this.