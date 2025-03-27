Srileela Got Furious At Makers For Linking Her Name With Kartik Aryan In A Program, Put The Shoot On Hold For Next Film

South Indian actress Srileela, who created a stir by winning SAIMMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) for three consecutive years, is soon going to be seen in Bollywood for the first time. The actress will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in the film ‘Sarzameen’, but no one knows when this film will be released. Meanwhile, director Anurag Basu cast her as the heroine in his next untitled film.

Srileela And Kartik Aryan

Kartik’s fans keep a special eye on two habits of the actor, first, if he is getting any award, no matter what it is, and the second is his love life. His fans are eager to know whether he has an affair with the heroine of his film or not. In ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, things got so bad with Tabu that both of them refused to come together on stage during the release of the film; however, what was the actual reason behind this rift is not known yet.

Srileela And Kartik Aryan

Let us tell you that during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik had a fight with his co-star Tripti Dimri. It is said that he also had a fight with Rajshri Productions director Sooraj Barjatya, who wanted to make him the love interest in his next film. His latest fight was with the heroine of his untitled film, Srileela. Recently, in a program, Kartik Aaryan’s PR team asked his mother about her daughter-in-law to be a doctor in the presence of Shrileela.

Srileela And Kartik Aryan

Srileela, who has completed her medical studies, has now come to know that this whole story was already ‘scripted’ and it was fabricated to link her name with Kartik Aaryan. It is said that Srileela’s temper has been high since then, and because of this, the next schedule of Anurag Basu’s film is not being able to start and the film is kept on hold by the makers.