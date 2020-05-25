The lockdown has wiped away many plans. Some had planned their wedding, others had their getaways, and many were expecting their childbirth full of pomp. But this nationwide lockdown has literally locked everyone in homes. But everyone is trying hard to find the best opportunity to emerge out of this situation and make the most of their existing plans.

Actor Sumeet Vyas, famed for his Role opposite Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding, is soon to become a father. He had high hopes for his wife Ekta Kaul’s godbharai. However, they had to resort to a virtual function. Now, the two have come together and told a leading entertainment portal about their coming baby and what are their plans for the baby’s arrival.

Sumeet told the leading daily that the baby is expected in the month of June. “Anytime now, actually. This is her ninth month, it could be the end of this month, or first or 2nd week of the next month or it just could be tomorrow. We are ready!” Sumeet said.

When Sumeet was asked about Ekta’s pregnancy journey during the lockdown, he said, “She’s doing okay. She’s very well organised and has everything planned out. Like bachche ke kapde, first month me jo cheezein lagengi, she way ahead.” Talking about if the couple has decided on any baby name yet, he said, “No! We once have thought of the names. But then we thought let’s just have the baby first. Sometimes when you look at someone and the name comes to you.”

Further, Sumeet was asked his excitement of becoming a father, he said, “Sometimes there are bouts where I feel little scared about how my life is completely gonna change from here on. Then there’s also a part of me who’s very happy because I always wanted to be a dad. Irrespective of the gender, we hope just the baby is safe. By the baby gets 1 or 2, things will be under control and we will be able to go out and take the baby to the park and do all those things that we plan to do.”