After Bollywood entertainer Sushant Singh Rajput’s unexpected death, Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty has hit the headlines for her involvement with movie producer Mahesh Bhatt. Numerous fingers were pointed at Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea scrutinizing the close bond they shared, after WhatsApp chats gone viral between the two. Now, another inconspicuous video of Rhea Chakraborty and producer Mahesh Bhatt is accounted for, and is all over the web.

India TV revealed an inconspicuous video of Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt. The video highlights Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt sitting together in a room. The video sees Rhea wearing a couple of blue denim and orange top, while movie producer Mahesh Bhatt is spotted wearing a dark shirt and jeans. In the video, the Sadak 2 director is seen sitting grasping a book.

The video highlights Mahesh Bhatt perusing a couple of philosophical lines to the Jalebi entertainer from the book. In the video, Rhea is seen tuning in to Bhatt intently as he peruses lines from the book to her. The producer can be seen discussing about her ‘Move on’, while reading from the book. According to the report, the video is clicked by a colleague. The report likewise expresses that the video including Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt is being explored by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that are examining the SSR demise case.

In the interim, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) likewise has their hand on the video, however are not exploring it according to the report. Then again, three offices are examining the unfortunate death of entertainer Sushant Singh Rajput. SSR was discovered dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Up until now, the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her sibling Showik Chakraborty and a couple of others concerning the drug point in the SSR passing case.