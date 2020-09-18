Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being explored by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is testing the illegal tax avoidance point, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is researching the medications connect in Sushant Singh Rajput demise case. Throughout the most recent couple of weeks, a few stunning disclosures have come up. After the test in the medications interface, an inconspicuous video of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput purportedly smoking ‘rolled’ cigarettes was shared by Zee News. Presently, India Today has gotten to Sushant Singh Rajput’s manually written notes, and it makes reference to ‘no smoking’, and furthermore specifies investing energy with Kriti.

India Today has gotten to Sushant Singh Rajput’s transcribed notes from his farmhouse. These notes give off an impression of being a couple of years old, and in one of the sheets from April 2018, Sushant had expounded on his plan, a daily agenda of sorts, enumerating that he needs to get up at 2:30 am, have some tea, wash up, play tennis, and set up toxophilism. The note additionally specifies ‘no smoking’, and about perusing the content of the film Kedarnath. He additionally referenced investing his time with Kriti, which as indicated by India Today, could apparently be entertainer Kriti Sanon.

The not also mention the names of Mahesh and Priyanka, who are the brother in law and sister of the actor. Different notes got to by India Today show that Sushant expounded on bliss, dreams, and material science. Have a look:

Then, yesterday, the NCB had brought Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for addressing. Be that as it may, they were sent back as a SIT member tried positive for COVID-19