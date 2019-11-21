Sushmita Sen Gets A Beautiful Birthday Surprise From Beau Rohman Shawl; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is truly a diva. She has worked hard throughout her acting to modeling careers. She has always been an inspiration for many. Sushmita and Rohman Shawl never fail to set hearts racing with their adorable photos on social media. The couple has gone on getaways together and has bonded well with each other’s families.

Recently in an interview, Sushmita sen had revealed about how she met with her beau Rohman Shawl. She further explained how their love story began and also clarified the misconception that it was not at a fashion show the two had met. The actress told, “No, we didn’t meet during the fashion show. She went on to say, it’s a very beautiful serendipity story I must say. She reveals that Rohman had sent her a direct message on Instagram. She said I wasn’t sure if I should check the message and if you do maybe this would allow a person to start having a conversation with you. Sushmita told I had too many message requests pending which I had not opened and then there it was.”

The actress further mentioned, “Touch screen mobile phones Ki Jai Ho because I had scroll through the DM’s that I have been receiving and I was scrolling through all the messages and this boy had broken something in my room and as I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs which Rohman had sent me and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near my phone.”

On November 19, 2019, Sushmita Sen had celebrated her 44th birthday and fans have pouring wishes for the Miss Universe from all over the world. Meanwhile, On November 20, 2019, Sushmita took to her Instagram and had shared inside videos of her special day celebration.

Meanwhile, beau Rohman Shawl also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his senorita sitting near the beautiful seashore. He also wrote a heart-melting note as, “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, my Love you brings light to my life! Truth be told, I wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when I think about you I am just as awestruck & speechless as I was when I first saw you sitting there while taking this picture! My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN every day of my life! Ab Isse Zyada Khuda Se Aur Kya, Mangu, Usne Toh Puri Kaainaat Se Mujhe Nawaaza Hain! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN..#44 lets rule this number as [email protected] Bring it on!!

We wish Sushmita Sen a very belated happy birthday!