Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar always remains in the headlines for one or the other thing. Sometimes due to her political statements and sometimes due to her social comments, she is being the target of trollers. Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, the actress was seen celebrating with orphans and now it is reported that she is going to become a mother soon. According to reports, she is planning to adopt a child. Fans have been wishing her all the best since her fans got this news about her.

It is known that currently Swara is not in a relationship with anyone, but is enjoying singlehood. In such a situation, she has decided that she will soon adopt a child. Its legal process is long, so Swara has moved ahead on this too.

While talking in an interview, Swara said that she always wanted a family and a child. She had said that I think adoption is the only way through which I can fulfill my dream.

She told that before deciding to adopt, she met many such couples who have adopted a child. She said, ” I spoke to them and researched their experience. The whole process and its outcome were also given careful attention”.

Swara told that her family members are also with her on this decision and are supporting her. She has applied for adoption. She said that I know that I may have to wait a bit due to the long process, but now I cannot wait any longer to become a parent.