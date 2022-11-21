T-Series Files Complaint Against Unknown People, Conspiracy To Defame Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood stars and people associated with the industry have been receiving threatening calls and messages for the past several months, in which the accused also threaten to kill them. Now a similar case has come to light related to the reputed company T-Series of the industry, in this regard the company has filed a complaint against the accused, in which some unknown people are trying to defame our director Bhushan Kumar.

In its official statement, T-Series said, “The company has filed a complaint against some unknown fraudsters, as the accused are trying to tarnish the image of our director Bhushan Kumar.” The company further said in its statement that some foreign phone numbers and other numbers are reaching and talking to people known to them through messages as directors. After these incidents came to light, people who knew Bhushan personally informed him about this.

After getting information about this, T-Series has swiftly filed a complaint against the accused. At the same time, after registering the complaint by the police, the investigation of this matter has started. According to the information, this is not the first time when such a case has come to the fore regarding any company in the industry.

Even before this, many times companies working in the industry had informed that some phone numbers have tried to spoil their image by messaging people who know them.

Let us tell you that although many big films have been produced under the banner of T-Series and in the coming days also many big films are going to be released under the banner of their production house, including films like Adipurush.

Recently, after the criticism of the film on social media, the makers have once again started working on Adipurush and have also announced a new release date postponing the release date of their film. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will now hit the theaters in the month of June next year.