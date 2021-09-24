Take A Look At Amitabh Bachchan’s 100 Crore Worth Home, Royalty Speaks.

It is rightly said that ‘home is where the heart is’ as nothing beats the feeling of coming back to your home after a long hectic day. And when you look around your home every corner of it will reflect your personality. And if we talk about our celebrities’ ‘home sweet home’, then without any second thought we can say that it reflects royalty with which they live their life, king size!

Even if you have been living under the rocks, you would know about the Sunday ritual that takes place outside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s Mumbai home, Jalsa. Every evening, the gates of Jalsa are flung open so the throng of people baking in the sun for hours can catch a glimpse of Mr. Bachchan. For more than three decades, Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting his fans from all over the world, standing on the makeshift podium at the gate of Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan

Let us share an unknown fact about Jalsa that how it became Bachchan’s residence. An iconic director, Ramesh Sippy had gifted Jalsa to Amitabh Bachchan as a present for acting in his movie, Satte Pe Satta. Big B’s first house that he had bought, Prateeksha, is located just 1 Km away from Jalsa and it holds a special place in his heart. The front porch of Jalsa features a verdant garden with many potted plants, which bring a lush vibe to the entrance of their home.

Luxurious House

Bachchan’s luxurious residence, Jalsa is worth between Rs 100 and 120 crore. Jalsa is adorned with mirrored shelves, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass chandeliers, plush rugs, baroque pieces, spectacular paintings inspired by royal heritage and high traditional arches.

Amitabh Bachchan

According to an affidavit submitted by Jaya Bachchan had stated that the couple owns immovable assets worth more than Rs 460 crore. Besides this, they jointly own jewellery worth Rs 62 crore. The movable assets owned by them are close to Rs 540 crore. And if this wasn’t enough, the star couple also owns 12 vehicles which include three Mercedes, one Rolls Royce, one Porsche and one Range Rover. Besides these luxury cars, they also own a Tata Nano and a tractor.