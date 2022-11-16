Tamannah Bhatia Is Getting Married, Shared A Video Of Businessman Fiance On Social Media, Deets Inside!

Tamannaah Bhatia is counted among the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry. Apart from acting, Tamannah often makes the fan’s heart beat faster with her charming style. Recently, she came into the limelight when it started going viral on social media that the actress is soon going to marry a Mumbai based businessman. Now Tamannah has given a befitting reply to these claims in a special way.

Actually, Tamannah has shared two stories on her Instagram account. In these videos, the actress has put an end to all the rumors in a funny way. In a video, the actress is seen in a saree. Whereas, in the second video, she is seen sporting a moustache. Along with this, she has also told in the caption that this is her businessman husband. Along with this, she has written in the hashtag that everyone is writing the script of her life.

Talking about the work front, Tamannaah has also appeared in many Bollywood films along with South. The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in ​​the film Bhola Shankar. The film is set to release on April 14 next year.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Guragunda Sita Kalam’ and Malayalam film ‘Bandra’. Let us tell you that she was recently seen in the Bollywood film ‘Babli Bouncer’. The film was released directly on OTT. This film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Before this, Madhur Bhandarkar has made many superhit films.