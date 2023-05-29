Tejasswi Prakash Charges ‘Huge Fees’ For Each Episode Of Naagin 6: Checkout

Naagin fame Tv Actress Tejasswi Prakash’s name has become well-known. Aside from her acting, she is frequently in the news for her clothes and styling. Tejasswi’s career took off after she appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Apart from that, Tejasswi’s personal life is still being discussed. She is frequently seen having fun with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi played the protagonist in Ekta Kapoor’s sitcom ‘Naagin 6,’ and the fans adored her magical persona.

Tejasswi Prakash Charges this much for “Naagin 6”

But do you know that Tejasswi Prakash charges a hefty amount for Naagin 6? According to an ETimes TV report, Tejasswi charges 2 lakh rupees per Naagin 6 episode. Given her popularity and talent, her expenses are most likely deserved. Tejasswi has established a separate identity for herself through her work in TV serials, reality shows, Hindi cinema, and Marathi cinema.

Tejasswi Prakash TV’s journey

Tejasswi, who appeared in this series, debuted in the acting industry in 2012. Nobody knew when Tejasswi, who rose to popularity on the show ‘Swaragini- Jode Rishton Ke Sur,’ became the beating heart of thousands of people. She went on to appear in serials such as ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki,’ ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka,’ ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya,’ and ‘Karna Sangini.’

Tejasswi’s Marathi films

Tejasswi has also participated on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ and is considered one of the finest actresses in the television industry today. She has also appeared in several hit music videos and played a prominent role in two Marathi films, ‘Man Kasturi Re’ and ‘School College Any Life’. Tejasswi appears to be in a nice relationship with Karan Kundrra in her personal life. They routinely upload photos on social media and often spotted together.