“The Excitement Lasted 15 Minutes,” Badshah Calls Buying His ₹12.45 Crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan an Impulsive Decision

Popular rapper Badshah, known for his chart-topping hits and larger-than-life persona, made headlines last year when he bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, becoming the first Indian musician to own the ultra-luxury SUV. With this purchase, he joined an elite list of Indian celebrities that includes Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. However, the rapper has now revealed that buying the luxury vehicle, priced at approximately ₹12.45 crore in Mumbai was not a well-thought-out decision.



Badshah

Badshah Calls His Decision Impulsive

In fact, Badshah candidly admitted that the purchase was impulsive. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Badshah opened up about his experience of owning one of the world’s most expensive SUVs. He shared that the decision to buy the Rolls-Royce Cullinan was made in the heat of the moment. “I think buying the car was a very impulsive decision. I decided quickly that I wanted to buy it that day,” the rapper said.

Badshah

Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee’s Daughters Win Hearts Singing National Anthem on Republic Day, Netizens Slam People in Background

Badshah further revealed that while the initial feeling was exhilarating, the excitement didn’t last long. “It felt like a ‘Badshah’ moment. It’s a nice car. The excitement lasted for 10–15 minutes, and then I thought, ‘What next?’” he added. According to Badshah, buying the Cullinan was more about fulfilling a long-held dream rather than achieving long-term happiness. The rapper explained that he has always been drawn to the idea of owning the best of everything.

Badshah

“My mindset has always been that I want to own whatever is technically the best,” he said. Despite his love for luxury, Badshah admitted that the joy associated with such purchases is often short-lived, offering a rare glimpse into the reality behind celebrity lifestyles. During the interview, Badshah was also asked a fun hypothetical question about saving luxury items during a crisis. His answer was both honest and humorous.

Badshah

“I would save the car. Then I would have to live in the car,” he joked. However, when given a choice between ₹5 crore in cash and limited-edition luxury watches, Badshah chose the watches without a second thought. Before achieving massive fame in the music industry, Badshah worked as a civil engineer. Reflecting on his early days, the rapper recalled an interesting conversation he once had with a retiring IAS officer when he was just 23 years old.