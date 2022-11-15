The First Glimpse Of The Film Pushpa 2 Will Be Seen In Theatres With The Film “Avatar 2”

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fazil starrer “Pushpa: The Rise,” enthralled not only the masses of the Telugu belt but the entire country with the characters played in it. The storm of a screen-breaking swag of Allu Arjun went in such a way that everyone was busy copying everything, from his dialogues to his dance steps.

The first part of the film “Pushpa,” i.e., “Pushpa: The Rise,” ends on such a note from where the story is to proceed, and the public’s interest is stuck with the further end of this story. Hence, ever since returning out of the theatres after watching the first part of “Pushpa,” the gazing audience has been eagerly waiting for the second part of the film, i.e., “Pushpa: The Rule.”

Notably, Allu Arjun and “Pushpa” fans are eagerly waiting for an update related to the film to be shared. Now, as per the latest news coming in, this wish of the fans is going to be fulfilled soon, and the audience is going to get to see a thrilling video from the second part of “Pushpa.” Let you know that recently, actor Allu Arjun arrived as the chief guest at an event. Where a video of Allu Arjun talking to people about “Pushpa: Part 2” is going viral.

It is known that, since Saturday, big updates related to “Pushpa: Part 2” have gone viral on social media platforms. There is a buzz that the makers of “Pushpa: Part 2” have planned to release the teaser of the film in a special way to keep Allu Arjun in the limelight. According to the information, where the Hollywood film “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released in Indian theatres on December 16; at the same time, the makers of “Pushpa: Part 2” is going to share the video announcing the shooting of the film with this. In this video, Allu Arjun is going to be seen setting ‘fire’ in his Pushpraj avatar.

However, the official confirmation on this has not come until now. But, the way the experts related to it are discussing it, it seems certain that the audience who reached the theatres to watch “Avatar 2” will also get a glimpse of “Pushpa 2” on the silver screen. While some reports claim that on December 17, this video will also be shared online. Well, the makers of the film may not have announced anything from their side, but after the arrival of these reports, now the public will be eagerly waiting for the updates related to “Pushpa 2.” On the other hand, for the fans of Allu Arjun, nothing will be a better gift than this video.