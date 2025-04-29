‘The Incident Has Shaken Us Completely’, Dipika Kakar Responds To Trolls And Hatred She Received On Vlogs of Pahalgam

Small screen actors and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently went to Kashmir for the first time. But instead of getting praise from the audience, both of them had to face a lot of criticism for vlogging and social media posts amid the Pahalgam terror attack. Now the actress has expressed her grief in the latest vlog and also told how she came to know about this attack while returning to Delhi.

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar said in the vlog, ‘When we were on the trip, I made on and off vlogs like this because I was mostly attending to Ruhaan. And after that, for the last two-three days, you can say a different kind of sadness, or there was no capacity to think and understand, such was the situation. Because whatever happened… it happened with us that the day we landed in Delhi, after landing, we slowly started to know that such an attack had happened in Pahalgam’.

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika further said, ‘In the beginning, I felt that something small had happened. But the way the gravity of this situation has come to light. I mean, should I say so horrific or painful? The incident that has happened has shaken us completely.’ Dipika Kakar said that whenever she sees women and children in the videos related to the attack, she gets badly affected by seeing them.

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

She said, ‘Those who have seen the videos in front of me, as many times as I am watching the videos of the ladies, all those children, I don’t know because we were there just a short while ago. Although we did not go to Baisaran Valley, all those videos are roaming in the valley, and suddenly something horrifying happens, and your loved one is lost. If you lose someone close to you in this way, then it is heart-wrenching.’ Dipika Kakar also talked about Islam and other religions and said, ‘Let me tell you, as much as I have understood Islam, I can say this thing with full confidence that no Muslim with faith can do this. Killing an innocent like this without any reason in the name of religion or any other name… this is not what Islam teaches. And why only Islam? You can see, know, and understand any religion, and pick up any holy book. Whether it is the Bible, Quran, Geeta, or Guru Granth Sahib, it is not written in any of them that you should kill or insult people of any other religion. No, every religion teaches that live together with love. Respect others.’