In the midst of the pandemic, we are running over some intriguing things that our Bollywood celebs have said or did before. We have been persistently bringing some legacy zesty scoops that you may have missed. In like manner, did you know Hrithik Roshan had once called his Jodha Akbar co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘magnificence with no ability’? Indeed, yes! At some point before, the War actor said that he once misconstrued his Dhoom 2 co-star, Aish.

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and heartthrob Hrithik Roshan are without a doubt one of the most-adored entertainer pair in Bollywood. The on-screen characters have given some astonishing exhibitions in films like Dhoom 2 (2006), Koochie Hota Hai (2017), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Guzaarish (2010). In an old conversation, Hrithik had admitted that he at first idea Aishwarya was just a pretty face with no ability. Truly, you heard that right! Roshan didn’t know of Rai’s acting hacks.

In a chat with a news gateway, the ZNMD actor said that he felt stupid that he misconceived her. Hrithik had expressed that he accepted excellence takes over such a large amount of different abilities. Anyway later, Roshan stated, ‘Aishwarya is somebody with much more grit than what appears all over.’ According to the on-screen character, this recognition changed when he worked just because with Rai in Dhoom 2. That was the point at which he was captivated to see Aishwarya’s responsibility and predictable concentration and way to deal with work.

