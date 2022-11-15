These Actresses Broke Their Own Friend’s Marriages And Got Married To Their Husbands!!

Friendship is a very sweet relationship. There is definitely some special friend in everyone’s life, for whom we can even give our lives. If a friend has any problem, then we are seen standing together first. But imagine what happens when a friend becomes reason of your broken marriage. Yes, this has happened in the world of Bollywood and TV. So today we are going to tell you about such actresses who have been accused of snatching their own friend’s husband.

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani was also an actress before becoming a politician. She was seen in the role of an ideal daughter-in-law in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu”. But in real life, she has been called a house breaker. Smriti Irani is accused that she did not love anyone else but her friend’s husband and then got married. Her husband Zubeen Irani is a wealthy Parsi businessman and he was already married. His first wife was Smriti Irani’s friend and Smriti Irani was giving heart to her friend’s husband only.

Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora’s name also comes in this list. Amrita has been accused of breaking her friend and destroying her married life. Amrita married real estate businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. Shakeel was the husband of Amrita’s friend Neesha Rana.

Sonia Kapoor

Famous TV actor Sonia Kapoor married Himesh Reshammiya in the year 2018. Sonia is said to have been a good friend of Ramesh’s first wife, Komal. After her marriage to Himesh, Sonia used to meet both of them, during which both came close and got married.