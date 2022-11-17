These Stars Were In Extra Marital Affairs, Priyanka Was In Relationship With Shahrukh And Akshay, Deets Inside!!

The stars associated with the Bollywood industry have always been in the headlines for their personal life. Fans also focus on everything related to their favorite stars and in such a situation some unheard stories of B Town also become a topic of discussion, due to which the personal life of the stars is also affected. Actually, many times the extra marital affairs of the stars make the headlines. Today in this report, we are going to tell you about those Bollywood stars, whose extra marital affairs got a lot of limelight. Some of these people distance themselves from each other and some have got married.

Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood players Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra worked together in Andaz and Aitraz. During the shooting, the closeness of both of them started growing, which made Twinkle Khanna very angry. It is said that due to displeasure, Twinkle slapped Akshay in front of everyone on the set, after which the actor kept his distance from Priyanka.

Aditya Pancholi-Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who is known as Bollywood’s Queen and Panga Girl, has been associated with Aditya Pancholi. There were reports of the two being together for a few days, but then there was a rift between the two and they were also seen giving public negative statements about each other. Not only this, Kangana publicly accused Aditya Pancholi of exploiting her. At the same time, Aditya’s wife knew about this. He also announced openly filing a defamation case against Kangana.

Shatrughan Sinha-Reena Roy

The news of Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy’s affair also made a lot of headlines. After marriage to Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan’s name was associated with Reena for a long time. It is said that when Reena asked Shatrughan to pursue the relationship, the actor kept a distance from the actress citing his family. At the same time, many people still believe that Sonakshi Sinha is not Poonam Sinha’s daughter, and Reena Roy’s daughter, because the appearance of both matches each other. However, Poonam described these reports as baseless.

Shahrukh Khan-Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s name has also been associated with the King of Bollywood. During the film Don. In 2006, the closeness between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra started growing. After this, there was a rift between Gauri Khan and Shahrukh. According to the news, Gauri reprimanded Priyanka due to all this. But after some time everything went well between Shahrukh and Gauri and Priyanka distanced both.

Boney Kapoor-Sridevi

Sridevi is the second wife of Boney Kapoor. When Sridevi entered Boney’s life, he was already married. But after some time he started getting close to Sridevi and Boney divorced his first wife Mona Kapoor. The affair of both made a lot of headlines and it is said that she was already pregnant when Boney Kapoor married Sridevi.