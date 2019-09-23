This Is What Massi Kareena Advices Her Niece And Karishma Kapoor’s Daughter, Samaira

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known for her bubbliness has continuously worked hard to be what and how she is today. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top Bollywood actresses. She has always been the inspiration for many. The actress made many characters popular like Poo in K3G. Bebo is known for her style, confidence, speaking, personality and whatnot. She started her journey in Bollywood in 2000 with the film, Refugee. She has many feathers on her hat. In fact, her huge net worth is owing to her wonderful film projects, endorsements, and advertisements. She is truly a diva.

As much as she is loved by us, she is loved by her family. And off course, she is pretty close to Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan and loves to spend time with them. They are often spotted together for hangouts, shopping and birthdays. Now, Bebo recently spoke about how today’s generation is missing fun by so indulging on social media and not giving time to family. She gave an example of her own niece, Saimaira and said that she always tells her sister, Karishma to limit social media’s time.

She shared, “My sister has a 14-year-old and she is also constantly on social media like Snapchat and everything else. All that goes on all day. I told Lolo that it has to be limited. Because then it is just about you’re sitting there and that’s all you’re doing. You’re not reading a book, you’re not looking out of the window, you’re not conversing with anyone, you’re not spending time with family, friends, nothing. We’re losing the essence of even a nice chat. It is important to limit social media.”

In the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film, Good News, along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Also, she will be working with Irrfan Khan for Angrezi Medium, the sequel of his hit movie, Hindi Medium. Right now, the actress Kareena is judging a reality show, Dance India Dance. She will also be starring in Karan Johar’s Takht, along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.