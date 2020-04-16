The sun line mainly shows the capability, talent and popularity which may lead to success. So, it’s also called the Line of Success. Generally speaking, a long sun line is better than a short one and people with a sun line are better than those without it. Also, it’s regarded as a sister line to the Fate Line as it could boost the fate line. If you have a positive fate line but a poor sun line, you may find that no matter how hard you try, you are difficult to get recognition and success.

Broken, Intermittent or Wavy

Broken: It shows great frustrations during your career for a broken sun line;



If the sun line has a break and resumes its course parallel to the break, it means you could gain recognition and success again after the past experiences.

Intermittent: An intermittent sun line indicates you are inclined to be interrupted by some base persons during the whole life. Because of this, you are hard to have big leaps in career at the same time couldn’t enjoy a happy life.

Wavy: A wavy sun line shows you lack of confidence and are not dare to face challenges in life. Therefore, there are many ups and downs in your career. Also, you are hard to get success.

Double or Multiple

Doubled Sun Lines: If you have two sun lines, it shows you are versatile and could gain recognition from others. You usually have other skills or talents besides your main business. For example, you can be famous for literary grace and warlike exploits.

Multiple Sun Lines: Once you own three, four or multiple sun lines, it shows you don’t do well financially. Although you have income, but compared to your spendings, your earnings are too few. You are not good at calculating profits and losses. If you could learn to manage your money and grasp some tips about how to save money, you could solve your financial problem.

Parallel To Fate Line

If your sun line and fate line which are both deep and long go parallel with each other, it’s a very good sign. Few people have such lines. If you have this kind of lines, it means you could gain huge success and enjoy a good reputation in your life.

