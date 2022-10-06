Top Celebrity Sightings In Singapore (For Your Next Visit!)

Planning an itinerary is not easy, since you want each moment of your trip to be worth it. Singapore—while a small country—simply offers too many sights to see and too many event space Singapore options for tourists.

Unfortunately, tourists always have limited time. Celebrities—who may seem like they’re always having the time of their lives—actually have more limited time due to their busy schedules. So, why not base your itinerary on the places they did make time for?

Here are the top modern celebrity sightings in Singapore. Use it as inspiration for your next visit!

Marina Bay Sands (David Beckham, Hugh Jackman)

Image from Marina Bay Sands and Hugh Jackman

A notable Singapore icon, Marina Bay Sands towers over the city skyline like no other. Also home to the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool, this is undeniably the star of the show—aptly the home to world’s biggest stars as well.

With 20 dining options, a casino, and direct access to the country’s lifestyle centers (ArtScience Centre included), Marina Bay Sands has welcomed the likes of football player David Beckham and Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman.

Image from Shawnn Tan on Unsplash

Beckham was hailed as Marina Bay Sands’ global ambassador back in 2018. He has visited the hotel several times since then, proudly sharing the “authentic Signaporean treatment” it gives all of its guests.

On the other hand, Jackman was known to stay at the hotel during his press junket for X-Men: Days of Future Past back in 2014. He shared a picture of himself lounging by the pool in a throwback photo also dated the same year.

Who can blame him? Marina Bay Sand’s luxurious ambiance, paired with its once-in-a-lifetime view of Singapore is an experience all on its own.



National Gallery of Singapore (Joe Jonas)

Image from Joe Jonas and Matt Briney

Known to have the “world’s largest public display” of modern art from SouthEast Asia is the National Gallery Singapore. Located in the heart of Singapore’s Civic District, the Gallery is the epitome of modern sensibility. (It is partly located in the country’s former Supreme Court, which would explain its regal architecture.)

The goal of the National Gallery of Singapore is to create a platform for progressive dialogues and an inclusive society. Through years of collaboration and discussion with the rest of the SouthEast Asian community, the Gallery simply contains some of the region’s most important pieces of art—reflecting its past, present, and future.

Back in 2017, Joe Jonas took in the beauty of the National Gallery of Singapore. While he definitely visited Singapore while touring with his band—the Jonas Brothers—years prior, his 2017 gave him time to explore the country.

Keeping it IG-worthy, Jonas shared a photo of himself in a tunnel of mirrors and lights exhibited from the Gallery. Classic fun Joe!



Sin Huat Eating House (Anthony Bourdain)

Image from Straits Times and Daniel Food Diary

In the world of celebrity chefs, no one has come near to Anthony Bourdain’s rugged, carefree demeanour. His musings about travel and food are well documented, and for a good reason: he gives honest, heartfelt reviews of his experiences.

Singapore—a country known for its food scene—was atop of Bourdain’s places to eat in. Among his handful of restaurant suggestions, moreover, is Sin Huat Eating House, which is located in Geylang, Singapore. (He enjoyed the restaurant so much that he included it in his list of “13 Places to Eat Before You Die.”)

Sin Huat Eating House is just like Bourdain—rugged, laidback, but substantial. The restaurant is most popular for its seafood dishes, namely the crab bee hoon, poached gong gong and shrimp platters. For the adventurous, the restaurant also offers frog legs.

S.E.A. Aquarium (Jessica Chastain)

Image from Sean Low and Galuxxe

Being in a tropical country sure has its perks, including access to most of the world’s biodiversity. Because of this, Singapore also aptly has one of the world’s largest Aquariums—the S.E.A. Aquarium in Resorts World Sentosa.

Championing research, engagement, and public research on marine life, the S.E.A. Aquarium is home to more than 100,000 marine animals who live in over 40 diverse habitats. The space is interactive and informative, giving a peek into the beauty and mystery of ocean life.

Jessica Chastain—star of Hollywood blockbusters IT, The Martian, and The Huntsman: Winters War—paid the aquarium a visit back in 2016. She joked about how to make fishes laugh while sharing a picture of herself next to one.

Jumbo Seafood Restaurant (Reese Witherspoon, Onew of KPOP Band Shinee)

Image from Reese Witherspoon and Kavenew

Reese Witherspoon and Onew of Kpop band SHINEE may not have a lot in common other than fame, but it seems like they have another common denominator: a love for seafood.

And seafood is what Singapore does best, especially when done by the Jumbo Seafood Restaurant, located on the East Coast. From operating in a single outlet back in 1987 to becoming synonymous to Singaporean chilli crab, this restaurant has perfected seafood dishes to the tee.



Image from Tripadvisor

It built its brand around serving some of the fresh Singapore Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Crab on the island. (Jumbo Seafood Restaurant even has an award for its Chilli Crab recipe.) The once small restaurant has since gone global, breaking markets in The People’s Republic of China and all over the continent of Asia.

Gardens by the Bay (Ariana Grande)

Image from Ariana Grande and Sergio Sala

A trip to Singapore is simply incomplete without Gardens by the Bay, which covers 101 hectares of the country’s Central Region. With this much space, you can only imagine the sights of flora and fauna in Singapore—effectively turning the country into a garden haven for tourists.



Spend your afternoon basking in the blooming Gardens, which was intended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as an urban outdoor recreation space for everyone; and he meant everyone, including pop star Ariana Grande.

Like millions of tourists each year, Grande visited the Gardens back in 2017, days before her performance for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. She visited the Gardens at night and stayed for its Broadway-themed lights show.

What did you think of this list? Are you excited to live the Singapore-celebrity life? Make the most out of your trip by taking note of the venues and tourist spots on this list and more!