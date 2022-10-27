Top Jaypee Homeware Products To Buy This Festive Season

Jaypee Hotline 3 Lunch Box

Electric lunch box by Jaypee can prove to be a great gift for your loved ones if they crave homemade food even when outside. It comes with an intelligent plug-in-heat feature that warms up the food in 30 to 45 minutes. The auto cut-off feature uses an in-built thermostat to check the temperature and stop heating after 45 minutes to prevent any accidents in case you leave the lunch box unattended. It has a detachable cord so you can put it away once the food is heated so you don’t end up spilling food on the cord. You can store the cord in the convenience lid provided at the top of the lid for easy storage. The lunch box contains three stainless steel containers so you can pack a proper meal for yourself. It weighs approximately 1000 grams and has a sleek and eye-catching design that can make heads turn.

Link – https://www.amazon.in/Jaypee- Plus-Hottline-ECLB02112016B-1- 5-Litre/dp/B0727R3MGN

Price – Rs 1495

Jaypee Brightsteel Hot & Cold Steel Insulated

Brightsteel bottle comes with inner surface made of high-grade stainless steel with a smooth, easy to clean finish. Stainless steel with vacuum insulation keeps contents cold /hot for hours, you can carry chilled water or your favourite beverage conveniently. Its superior insulation and food grade material keeps beverages hot/cold/fresh for hours. Insulation helps in temperature retention that keeps your favourite hot drinks without altering their temperatures for a prolonged period of time. The easiest way to enjoy a beverage, anytime, anywhere.

Price – ₹522 Discount price – ₹445

Link-https://amzn.eu/d/6YeSbfo

Jaypee Plus Klaro Square 180ML Glass Storage Container Transparent

A Non-Toxic, Zero Hassle food ware, Uniklass from jaypee plus is designed to respond to evolving food habits and lifestyle. Totally microwave and OTG compatible, Unikclass is also freeze-friendly. Unlike bone-china or ceramics, Uniklass rejects all stain markers from spicy indian cooking and remains sparkling clear, use after use. Great for cooked or raw food storage. Airtight leak proof silicone seal Lockable LID also made of 100 percent borosilicate glass and Heat resistant up to 400 degree Celsius microwave safe Safe without LID, Freezer safe, OTG Safe. Glass containers are 100 % food safe, Keeps food fresh and crispy for long hours; The locking clip is made up of thick plastic with a special locking mechanism with 4 way-locking and silicon gasket which keeps moisture out.

Price – 290/-



Jaypee fabrene Casserole This is an elegantly designed casserole for everyday usage. The container is robust, tough, and solid. It is intended to keep food fresh, warm, and healthy. The inner bowl is made of stainless steel, which is resistant to wear and corrosion. This insulation keeps your food fresh, flavourful, and, most importantly, warm. This casserole has an elegant Fabrene design. The design is crafted with high-quality food-grade plastic. Available at- https://www.amazon.in/dp/ B07KZMZ5V1/ref=twister_ B07KZWGR8R?_encoding=UTF8&psc= 1

Price – ₹3100

Jaypee Glassrole Casserole

Glassrole Casserole – This elegant and stylish casserole is integrated with a rugged stainless-steel bowl within. This bowl is highly resistant to heat, corrosion, or rust. The bowl in this allows you to store food in a safe, secure, and hygienic way. This food storage unit comes with a transparent toughened glass lid that allows you to see the contents of the vessels clearl

Available at- https://www.amazon.in/Jaypee- Plus-Glasserol-Plastic- Casserole/dp/B078HHB1G2/ref= asc_df_B078HHB1G2/?tag= googleshopdes-21&linkCode=df0& hvadid=397010588806&hvpos=& hvnetw=g&hvrand= 10154047270438470554&hvpone=& hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c& hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy= 1007824&hvtargid=pla- 838514571991&psc=1&ext_vrnc=h

Price – ₹ 1098

Jaypee Plus Alpha

Rust-free and leak proof, the bottle is available in black, red, orange, and Silver color with a screw on cap. Bottle is made using 304 Stainless Steel , with inside copper coating for better heat retention.

Price- ₹ 1020

Link- https://amzn.eu/d/4GaVzgX

Jaypee Plus Charlie

Jaypee Plus vacuum-insulated steel bottles are a part of the thermosteel range. It keeps drinks cold and hot for hours. The material used is Stainless steel 304 which is Rust Free and leakproof. Comes with an inside copper coating for better heat retention. It’s a vacuum bottle that is suitable for hot tea or coffee and equally effective for keeping a cold beverage refreshingly cold. It will keep your drinks just the way you need them. leak-resist, screw-top cap. Not suitable for carbonated drinks.

Price – ₹1060

Link- https://amzn.eu/d/4xCoZLX

Jaypee Plus Quebec

Price-₹1260

Link- https://amzn.eu/d/ci9JD3f

Jaypee plus Ace Shaker

The design of the bottle makes it very convenient to use while working out. It is all-in-one solution for your active lifestyle. It is leak proof, expandable and delivers smooth shakers as it comes with blending steel ball whisk. Just you have to add your ingredients, drop in the Shaker and shake.

Price- ₹210

Link- https://amzn.eu/d/bEVFqro

Jaypee Missteel Hello Kitty Tiffin Box

Insulated lunch box made up of 100 % Food Grade, Virgin Plastic with inner Stainless steel & designed with cartoon characters (Original licensed). Comes with 1 leak proof Stainless steel inside sabzi container & Stainless Steel spoon. Leak proof & spill proof. Compact size- easy fits in your school bag pocket.

Price – ₹864

Link – https://dl.flipkart.com/ s/yfufFaNNNN