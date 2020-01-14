Twitter Flooded With Memes On Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, Check Out The Reactions Of Bollywood Celebrities On Its Trailer

As soon as the trailer of Saif Ali Khan starred, Jawaani Jaaneman dropped online, meme makers have flooded twitter with funny Jawaani Jaaneman memes. The audience absolutely loved the trailer as the meme game is on the point. Using their quirks, even the Pune Police weren’t far behind.

1- Your Crush

2- Her crush

3- Her father

4 – You #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/mojDFugEPC — Sejal sksksksks. ࿗ (@falana_dhimkana) January 9, 2020

Jwaani Jaaneman is indeed a wholesome entertainment. We get to see Saif and Tabu for the first time together on screen as a couple and Alaya is also looking promising in it. Jawaani Jaaneman is a refreshing movie on a clichéd story.

Bollywood celebrities such as Riteish Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu have reacted on the trailer. They all praised the performances of the actors in it; especially Alaya was appreciated by them.

This #JawaaniJaanemantrailer is too much fun- Ole ole track brings back so many memories. Saif, Tabu, Alaya – love this young, complex & hilarious family. इस परिवार में सभी जवान है। congratulations @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @nitinrkakkar https://t.co/n1GJSlrvLJ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 9, 2020

Sara Ali Khan also took to Instagram to share the link of trailer Saif’s film. She shared the poster of the film and captioned it as, “Cool, New, Fantastic,” with emoticons. Sara often admires her father’s work on social media and many times in interviews too. The trailer showcased Saif in a fun and cool avatar of a man who is unaware of his daughter until she shows up on his door pregnant with her boyfriend’s child.

The film Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Pooja Entertainment; Black Knight Films; Northern Light Films. The trailer left fans impressed as after a long time Saif will be seen doing a different sort of role on the big screen. Jawaani Jaaneman will also feature a song ‘Ole Ole’ which is a remake of Saif’s own track from his earlier film Yeh Dillagi. This much-awaited film will hit the box office on the 31st of January, 2020. It introduces the newcomer Alaya F, she is the daughter of Pooja Bedi. Her performance is very much appreciated by netizens and other Bollywood celebrities.